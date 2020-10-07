January 6, 1947 – September 29, 2020 John Edward Bartz, 73, of Bristol, Connecticut, went home to the Lord on September 29, 2020. Born January 6, 1947 to Alice (Gallagher) Bartz and Edward O. Bartz of Bristol, he leaves his wife, Marie (Doyker) Bartz; sons: Michael T. Bartz of Suffield, Connecticut, Allen J. Bartz of Bristol, and Scott and Corey Bartz of Maine. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Donna Bartz of North Eastham, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Lillian "Petey" Radke of North Eastham, Massachusetts. John was a motorcycle enthusiast and former Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 2 of Bristol. A celebration of John's life will take place on October 10, 2020, 11 a.m., at the DuPont Funeral Home of Bristol. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.



