John Elliott, 84, of Rocky Hill, formerly of Wethersfield, beloved husband for 48 years to the late Ann (McPherson) Elliott, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, due to complications of Covid-19. Born September 5, 1935 in Durham County, England, he was the son of the late James Jackson Elliott and Amelia (Davies) Elliott. In 1977 John and his wife Ann moved from England with their two children and settled in Wethersfield for 28 years, prior to moving to Rocky Hill. John had a long career as a mechanical engineer in both England and the U.S., working for Marshall Richards in England and Fenn Manufacturing in Newington. Both jobs took him around the world, which he shared countless stories about for many years. Some of John's fondest memories were when he was traveling with his family, which often included returning to England. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer and a former member of the Wethersfield Senior League. There weren't many days that he missed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. More than anything, he was a devoted family man who was happiest when he was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be forever missed by his daughter Joanne Comeau and husband David of Wethersfield; his son Jonathan C. Elliott and wife Kim of Glover, VT and his three adored granddaughters, Hannah Elliott of Charlotte, NC, Lily Elliott of Middletown and Alexandra Comeau of Rocky Hill. He also leaves a large extended family in England. The family would like to thank the nurses and caring staff at the Residence at Ferry Park who helped care for Dad. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private. Memorial donations in John's memory may be made to American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701 or online at www.diabetes.org. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel in Wethersfield is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory of John, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.