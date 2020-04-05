|
|
John Ellsworth Radasci, 77, of Farmington, CT, passed away on April 2, 2020 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Colleagues remember him as one of the best state planners for the State of Connecticut where he was employed from June 12, 1970 to June 1, 2003. During his distinguished 33-year career, he was instrumental in developing the State's Plan of Conservation and Development as well as implementing the Connecticut Environmental Policy Act. John was considered the go-to person if anyone had environmental questions. His daughter, Sara, continues the family tradition of state service having worked with the Department of Transportation. After his retirement on June 1, 2003, John returned to OPM on a temporary basis. In 2005 he joined Central Connecticut State University in the Center for Public Policy and Social Research as well as the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy. He served as an appointed Commissioner for five-year terms from 2005-2018 on the Farmington Conservation and Inland Wetland Commission. John and his wife of 54 years, Geri, also a state employee serving as associate director of communications at Center Connecticut State University, enjoyed travel. Fittingly for John the geographer, they visited nearly all 50 U.S. states as well as countries throughout Europe and Central America. He reveled in hiking, playing tennis and cheering on the NY Yankees. John graduated from Boston University, attended the University of Chicago and earned an advance degree from Trinity College in Hartford. He was predeceased by his parents, Bertie and Marjorie Witherwax Radasci. He leaves behind two brothers, Daniel and Jerald and their wives Marilyn and Susan of Newtown, CT, and three nephews, Daniel, Glen and Tom. He was proud of Sara's family- husband Matthew Fox, twins Anika and Alex, and Patia, Jacob and Casandra Fox. A private burial service will be held for immediate family at Middletown Veteran's Cemetery with full military honors for John who was a Vietnam-era Army Lieutenant stationed in South Korea. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Farmington Land Trust, 128 Garden St., #C, Farmington, CT 06032. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhom.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020