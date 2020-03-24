|
John F. Dowd, 90, of Windsor, beloved husband of the late Marion (Zorro) Dowd passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born February 12, 1930 in Hartford, son of the late Patrick and Catherine (Foley) Dowd. He grew up in Hartford before moving to Windsor in 1972. John graduated from Bulkeley High School with the class of 1948. Before retiring, he worked 27 years as editor for the Hartford Times. After he retired from the Times, he went back to work at Hartford Hospital and worked in Medical Records for 17 years. He was a communicant of St. Gabriel Church for many years. He was a big fan of all the local professional sports, loved to read, and you could always find him watching, listening or reading the news. He is survived by four children, Timothy Dowd and his wife Cindy of Granby, Peter Dowd and his wife Karen of North Granby, Peggy Christiana of Windsor, Daniel Dowd and his wife Colleen of Windsor; 11 grandchildren, Stacey Ariza and her husband Andy, Sarah Dowd and her fiancé Marc Brody, Mackenzie Dowd, Sean Dowd, Daniel Lombardi and his wife Nicole, Tyler Lombardi, Alexander Lombardi, Patrick Dowd, Christopher Dowd, Connor Dowd, and Keri Dowd; and 2 great grandchildren, Nathan and Adaline Ariza; two sisters-in-law, Susan Zorro of Windsor and Pauline Dowd of Windsor Locks. He was predeceased by two brothers, Laurence and Gerald Dowd. His funeral services will be private. The family encourages you to watch his services on Wednesday, March 25, 11:00 AM by following this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/10758156. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to, , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Ste 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058 Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2020