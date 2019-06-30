John F. Fox III., 50, of Spring Hill, TN, formerly of East Hartford, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on March 20, 1969 in Manchester one of three children of Dawn (Taylor) Fox of Glastonbury and the late John F. Fox Jr. John was raised in East Hartford and attended Penney High School until moving in 1985. He has been a resident of Tennessee since 2001. John was employed as a truck driver for the Rajor Trucking Company in Spring Hill, TN for the past 11 years. In addition to his mother Dawn, he is survived by his love of 18 years Lisa Clifton and her two sons; Gary and Greg all of Spring Hill, TN, his two sisters; Terri Melendez of Glastonbury and Michelle Cooke (Mike) of Columbia, three nieces; Danielle Tenney (William), Sara Repoli (Tyler) and Dakota Cooke, his nephew Phillip Eder, his five uncles; Garland Jr., Richard and Wayne Taylor and Keith and Lee Fox, two aunts; Linda Linton and Sheila Fox, his great aunt Mary Lou Prentice and all of their families. Funeral services for John will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the . Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019