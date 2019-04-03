John Francis Fries, "Fran" 77, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019. Fran was born in Bristol on February 17, 1942; he was the son of the late Joseph B. and Catherine (Sheehy) Fries. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Sandra Swanson Fries of Southington, and many nieces, nephews and cousins including his godchild Debby Looby of Wilmington, DE. He was predeceased by his sister Constance (Fries) Looby and his niece Constance (Fries) Lea. The family would like to thank the staff at Ingraham Manor for their support during John's last illness and for the care and consideration extended to John for almost 12 years.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ingraham Manor, 400 N. Main St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please share a memory or message of sympathy online at www.ericksonhansen.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary