Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. "Fran" Fries

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John F. "Fran" Fries Obituary
John Francis Fries, "Fran" 77, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019. Fran was born in Bristol on February 17, 1942; he was the son of the late Joseph B. and Catherine (Sheehy) Fries. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Sandra Swanson Fries of Southington, and many nieces, nephews and cousins including his godchild Debby Looby of Wilmington, DE. He was predeceased by his sister Constance (Fries) Looby and his niece Constance (Fries) Lea. The family would like to thank the staff at Ingraham Manor for their support during John's last illness and for the care and consideration extended to John for almost 12 years.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ingraham Manor, 400 N. Main St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please share a memory or message of sympathy online at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now