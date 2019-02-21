John F. Grave, 73, of Newington, died peacefully surrounded by family on February 18th, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born February 28, 1945 in Mira De Aire, Portugal, he immigrated to the USA where he graduated from Hartford High School and went on to serve as a U.S. Marine, fighting bravely in the Vietnam War. John was a strong, brave man who lived life wanting the best for his family. His most treasured moments were spent enjoying summer car rides to the shore, gathering with extended family for home cooked meals, and mingling with friends at the Portuguese Club of Hartford. John used his extensive building and engineering skills working primarily as a Project Coordinator for private businesses and for UCONN Health Center. In his spare time, he spent countless hours helping family and friends with construction or remodeling projects, including the building of the Community Center at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hartford where he and his wife have been members since 1972. He has left behind his devoted wife, Clarisse Grave, his son John Sinni, daughters, Sandrine Prentice, Monica Reginio, Denise Grave, and Jessica Ouellette, as well as their spouses, Amanda Sinni, David Prentice, Robert Reginio, Tim Hunovice, and Patrick Ouellette. He will be sorely missed by his beloved grandchildren including Lauryn Bacon, Tyler, Emery, Hunter and Charley Sinni, Madison, Camryn and Tayler Prentice, Luca and Laura Reginio, Neko and Clara Hunovice, and Maia and Emery Ouellette. Also left behind, siblings and in-laws, Maria Helena and Antonio Goncalves, Delores and Henry Chipelo, Jack Valinho, Victor and Ilda Lavado, Carlos and Francois Pinheiro, and Artur Pinheiro, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Maria Ferreira Valinho, his step-father, Joaquim Valinho, his father Antonio Grave, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Calling hours will be held at Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave, West Hartford on Sunday, Feb. 24 from 3:00-6:00. A funeral will be held on Monday, February 25th at 10:00 am, beginning with mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hartford, followed by a burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Our Lady of Fatima Church. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com





