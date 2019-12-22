Home

Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 482-4456
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
John F. Jacques


1950 - 2019
John F. Jacques Obituary
John F. Jacques, 69, of Harwinton, CT, peacefully passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. John was born July 20, 1950, in Van Buren, ME, the son of the late Francis and Esther (Bouchard) Jacques. He was a renowned farrier and enjoyed showing on his horse Cruzin. He dedicated more than a decade volunteering for HYSA . John will be remembered most for his genuine personality, his honesty, firm handshake, sparkling blue eyes, dancing, lending a helping hand, and the love of his family. He was the most accepting individual that one could ever meet. He respected everyone for who they were. His presence exuded strength, peace, and calmness. He is survived by sons Curtis Jacques and his wife Apryl of Harwinton, CT, Garett Jacques of Harwinton, CT; daughter Morgan Jacques of Clearwater, FL; brother, Earl Jacques of Ocala, FL; sisters, Linda and her husband Richard D'Onorfrio of Newington, CT, Gayle Jacques of Harwinton, CT, Janice and her husband Mark Denegre of Harwinton, CT; four grandchildren, Jacent, Keziah, Colton and Vienna, two step grandchildren, Reece and Ridge; several nieces and nephews, as well as amazing friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Rodney Jacques. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield St., Torrington, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Harwinton Youth Sports Association HYSA (www.harwintonsports.com) or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (https://www.cff.org/connecticut/) or to H.O.R.S.E. of CT (www.horseofct.org) Condolences may be sent to John's family by visitingwww.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 22, 2019
