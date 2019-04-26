John F. "Coach" Lambert of East Hampton, CT passed away peacefully on April 22nd at the Portland Care and Rehab center. He was born in Presque Isle Maine on April 5, 1935 to Frank N. and Ruth McHugh Lambert. His early years were spent in Norway Maine and he graduated from Presque Isle H.S, where he lettered in baseball and basketball. John was a proud veteran of the US Army. He Graduated from St. Bonaventure University in 1961 with BS in Education. In 1962 he married Carol Ricci of Wethersfield CT. He went on to obtain his Master's Degree at UConn. He was a teacher and a coach at Vinal Technical Regional H.S. in Middletown for 5 years. He taught and coached at Weaver H.S in Hartford for many years and was the Head basketball coach in 1971when the Weaver Beavers won the State of Connecticut LL basketball championship. Coaching was a passion for John, he never forgot his players and always enjoyed hearing from them. He retired from the Hartford School system in 1992 and enjoyed his retirement volunteering his time for the Special Olympics in his area as well as coaching basketball clinics for the Knights of Columbus at St. Patricks' Church. John and Carol enjoyed many trips to Maine spending time with his family and visiting dear friends in Europe. His greatest joy was spending time with family and his beloved grandchildren. John was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Patricks' Catholic Church in East Hampton for over 50 years and belonged to the Knights of Columbus. John's family wants to express their deepest gratitude for the wonderful care that all the employees of Portland Care and Rehab gave to John during the last months of his life. Coach John is survived by his three sons Eric Lambert of Providence RI, Sean Lambert of East Hampton, Jonathan Lambert and wife Rene of Amston CT, two grandchildren Simon Lambert and Sydney Lambert. He was predeceased by sisters Phyllis Currier and Patricia B. Rolfe. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton on Sunday April 28th from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A funeral procession will leave the Spencer Funeral Home on Monday April 29th at 10:30 AM with the Funeral Liturgy at 11:00AM in St. Patrick Church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in John's memory to St. Patrick Church P.O. Box 177 East Hampton, CT 06424.





