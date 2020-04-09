|
|
John F. Mangold II, 93, of Granby, loving husband of Margaret (Gore) Mangold passed away at McLean Home on Friday, April 3, 2020. John was born on January 24, 1927 in La Grange, IL to the late John F. Mangold I and Helvig (Anderson) Mangold. After graduating from Lyons Township High School, John attended the United States Naval Academy graduating with a B.S. in 1947. During his twenty years in the Navy, he earned his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, CA. John retired from the Navy in 1967 having reached the rank of Commander. After leaving the Navy, John joined the power plant construction department of Combustion Engineering. He quickly rose to the position of Group President and managed the Power Systems, Loomis and Air Preheater divisions. He retired when ABB bought out Combustion Engineering but was brought back when ABB realized John was critical to their management. John subsequently retired from ABB. He went on to become CEO and Chairman of Detex Corporation. While John excelled in his professional career his true passion was at home. John and Margaret were married for 72 and his proudest accomplishment was his family whom he loved with all his heart. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his two sons: John F. Mangold III of Toronto, Canada; Andrew W. Mangold of Boerne, TX; and daughter: Jennifer Lara Tompkins of North Granby. In addition to his parents, John was pre-deceased by his daughter, Sue Ellen Mangold, from leukemia at age 7. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 1pm in Granby Cemetery, Granby CT. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020