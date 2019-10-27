Home

John F. McTeague


1933 - 2019
John F. McTeague Obituary
John F McTeague passed on Oct 21, 2019 at his home in Bokeelia Fla.with family by his side. Born in Hartford CT in 1933 he graduated from Weaver High School in 1951 and went on to be a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers local 478 up until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Mickey (Mary Hylands). Four sons, Brian, Garry, Timothy, Johnny and two daughters Jeanne Guzman and Diane Rittner, along with many grand and great grandchildren. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
