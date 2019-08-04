Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Army & Navy Club
1090 Main St.
Manchester, CT
1937 - 2019
John Farrell Obituary
John " Fast Jack" Farrell, 82 beloved husband of Patricia (Ogozaly) Farrell, of Manchester passed away on Thursday August 1, 2019 at home. Jack was born July 15, 1937, the son of the late Richard James and Mary (McPherson) Farrell. He grew up in Manchester and graduated from Manchester High School. Class 1957. He then went on to serve in the US Army. Jack was a man who was truly devoted to his family and was extremely generous to those in need, especially the street people of this area. He was also an entrepreneur, author, businessman, actor, boxer, athlete and of course a Hustler. Besides his wife Pat, he is survived by his children Dawn Farrell who was predeceased by her wife Lori, Kathleen Farrell, Patrick Farrell and his wife Melissa and Linda Farrell; his grandchildren Patrick John Farrell, Seth McCann, Heather McCann, Kady Farrell, Jack McNeely, Conor Farrell and Makayla Farrell and his fury companion Jameson. Jack was also predeceased by his brothers James, Robert, Richard and Stephen. Jacks family will be receiving relatives and friends on Friday August 9th from 12:30 - 3:30 pm at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Following the calling hours a Celebration of Jacks Life will be held at the Army & Navy Club, 1090 Main St., Manchester beginning at 4:00 pm. Memorial may be made in Jack's memory to either Network (Formerly New Seasons) 23 Route 6, Andover, CT 06232 or , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. For more information and online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 4, 2019
