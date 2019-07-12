Home

Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mark's Church
222 McVeagh Road
Westbrook, CT
John Fitzgerald Jr.


1956 - 2019
John Fitzgerald Jr. Obituary
John Fitzgerald Jr., resident of Clinton and formerly Cheshire, Connecticut passed away peacefully on July 5 2019. John was born On February 29, 1956 and was the son of Marian and late John E. Fitzgerald. He is survived by his siblings, Rick and wife Diane of Guilford, Michael and wife Kathy of Laconia NH, Patti Gervais and husband Joe of Colchester VT, and Jim and wife Chris of Clinton. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Lauren, Jaime, and Sean Fitzgerald of Clinton, Joshua and Rachel Gervais of Colchester VT, and Jack, Alexandra and Caroline Fitzgerald of Guilford. John grew up in Cheshire and graduated from Cheshire High School in 1974. Following high school, John worked as a mechanic. He had a talent for restoring antique cars and motorcycles. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, snow skiing, and had a passion for listening to, writing, and playing music. There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Mark's Church at 222 McVeagh Road in Westbrook on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 12:00 noon. There will not be any calling hours. Memorial Contributions can be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 12, 2019
