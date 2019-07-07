John Francis Lynch, 86, of East Hartford, passed in peace on June 27, 2019. John was known to friends and family as Jack. He was born May 29, 1933, the beloved son of Katherine Conners and Joseph Albert Lynch and had been a lifelong resident of Connecticut. Jack had served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea. He was a plumber with Local 777 and after retiring, Jack then went on to work at the State of Connecticut in the Department of Consumer Protection. In 1955 he married Anita Roselyn Schaeffer. They raised two sons, Matthew and Timothy. Jack was involved in local politics and was an active volunteer in his community. Jack had a passion for golf and enjoyed his winters in Florida. He was a fan of the New York Mets and UConn Huskies. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and compassionate spirit. Jack was preceded in death by his father Joseph Albert, and his mother Katherine, his brother Joseph Robert, and his sister Geraldine Dow. He is survived by his wife Anita, his sons Matthew and his wife Suki and Timothy and his wife Suzanne, his grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as "Pa Jack", Kevin, Katherine, Ryan, Carter and Jack, as well as nieces and nephews. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's in East Hartford on Saturday, July 13th at 10am. Published in The Hartford Courant from July 7 to July 8, 2019