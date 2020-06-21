John (Jack) Francis McNamee, age 75, of Centerbrook, Connecticut, passed away on June 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Originally from West Springfield, Massachusetts, Jack moved to the Connecticut shoreline as a teenager. After graduating from Old Saybrook High School, he attended Porter School of Engineering Design in Rocky Hill, CT where he studied drafting. Jack's career included 22 years at Turbo Products in Ivoryton, CT working with the largest industrial and aircraft gas and steam turbine engine suppliers across the globe. During the Vietnam Conflict, Jack was a member of the Air National Guard Reserves, and through the years remained a strong supporter of all who serve our country. Jack loved being surrounded by family and friends; especially the friends he made at his favorite haunts along the shoreline. He was a steadfast man with a witty sense of humor and extraordinary amount of patience, especially when it came to his beloved craft of ship and model building. Jack will also be remembered by his family and friends for his unwavering support of the NY Yankees, New England Patriots and Yale football team. Jack is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 38 years Elaine (née Aquilino), and his brother Jim and his wife Anita of Southwick, MA. Jack will be forever lovingly remembered by his children Patrick and his wife Theresa and their sons, Henry and Jack of Ivoryton, CT, Loretta and her husband Emilio of New York, NY, Jacquelyn, her husband Tim and their children Josh and Siena of Vernon, CT, and Natalie, her husband John and their two sons Nicholas and Ethan of Royersford, PA. Jack was predeceased by his brother Jeff, father John, and mother Karlene. The family will celebrate Jack's life with a small private ceremony and will hold a memorial mass as soon as it is possible to gather safely. Memorial donations in memory of Jack can be made to Visiting Nurses of the Lower Valley, Essex, CT, Smilow Cancer Hospital and Middlesex Hospital's Hospice and Palliative Care Programs. To share a memory or express a condolence please visit: www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, in Centerbrook.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.