Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home Inc
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
John Francis O'Connor


1927 - 2019
John Francis O'Connor Obituary
John Francis O'Connor of Glastbury Born Oct. 4th, 1927 to Clara Ostrowski O'Connor and Thomas F. O'Connor Passed away July 27, 2019. John worked as an accountant at United Technologies for many years He participated in the bowling and golf leagues. He is survived by his brothers - Larry, William (Marlene), and Paul. Also nieces Shannon and Erin and nephew Michael. Also many cousins and He leaves a special friend - Mary Saczyk. Funeral Home Fenton & Hennessey Bellows Falls, VT Friday Aug 2.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
