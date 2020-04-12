Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
Fairview Cemetery (sec 15)
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rohan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Francis Rohan Jr.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Francis Rohan Jr. Obituary
John Francis Rohan Jr., 76, of West Hartford, passed away April 6, 2020. John was born July 10, 1943 to the late John and Helen (Begley) Rohan. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. John is survived by his sister Ann Wilson, daughter Holly, son John, and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Brendan. Graveside Funeral service with Military Honors will be held Monday (April 13) at 11:30 at Fairview Cemetery (sec 15) in West Hartford. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -