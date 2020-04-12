|
John Francis Rohan Jr., 76, of West Hartford, passed away April 6, 2020. John was born July 10, 1943 to the late John and Helen (Begley) Rohan. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. John is survived by his sister Ann Wilson, daughter Holly, son John, and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Brendan. Graveside Funeral service with Military Honors will be held Monday (April 13) at 11:30 at Fairview Cemetery (sec 15) in West Hartford. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020