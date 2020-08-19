John Francis Walsh, 89, passed away peacefully at his home overlooking Tinker Pond on August 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 7, 1931 in Hartford, Connecticut, John was the son of the late Laura (Wohllebe) Walsh and John Walsh. John graduated from Weaver High School in 1949 and went on to proudly serve in the US Army as an Army Airborne Ranger during the Korean war. John received his army medical training in San Antonio, TX and developed many lifelong friendships. He worked for 44 years as a Facility Planner at Pratt and Whitney where he met the love of his life, Joan Conran. John and Joan were married for 64 beautiful years and lived life to the fullest. They were long time residents of Bolton, where they raised three children, and enjoyed summers at their favorite spot on Spofford Lake, New Hampshire and winters in Vero Beach, FL. In John's retirement years, he was active with the 13th Company Rangers, meticulously planning many reunions and events. Those who knew John best, appreciated his energy, spirit, and love for life. John was the core of the family and passed down his love, drive and resilience, to many subsequent generations. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sister Barbara Walsh of Hartford, CT, his brother Richard Walsh and his wife Francis of East Hartford, CT; his brother Ronald Walsh and his wife Denise of Marston's Mills, MA; his brother Laurence Walsh and his wife Jeanne of Killingworth, CT and his son-in-law Brunig (Wally) Moske. John is survived by his loving wife Joan Walsh of Bolton, CT; son Michael Walsh and wife Denise of Tolland, CT, daughter Laura Moske of Bolton, CT, son Timothy Walsh and wife Ann of Bolton, CT; grandchildren Ashley Phelan and husband Jack, Kyle Conn and husband Jason, Brian Moske and wife Kelly, Sara Quilici and husband Christopher, Andrea Cropley and husband Alex, Matthew Walsh and fiancée Heather Diversi; great-grandchildren Audrey, Margaret, John, Lillian, Jacqueline, Matthew and one on the way; brother-in-law Thomas Conran Jr. and sister-in-law Louise Conran of East Hartford, CT; many nieces and nephews and other beloved friends and relatives. The family would like to express its gratitude to caregiver Jeffrey Valace for his unending support, friendship and devotion to John. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org/donate
. A prayer service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Maurice Church, 11:00 a.m., 32 Hebron Road, Bolton, CT. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
"Rangers Lead The Way"