John "Jack" Fredrick Prestage, 49, passed away on May 9th, 2020. Jack was born on October 1st, 1970 in Coral Gables, FL, and resided in Newington, CT, for nearly all of his life. Jack's love for family and friends was apparent to all – his enormous heart was always on display. He found true joy in raising his children. At family events, Jack was a magnet for all the children, weaving tales and affections into memories never to be forgotten. Jack's lifelong passion for fitness was a place where he both excelled and found a centering influence. In his free time, he enjoyed sharing fond stories of his youth and reading sci-fi. Jack greeted everyone with a large smile and his impossibly large heart. Jack enjoyed his career as Vice President of Legal and Regulatory Affairs at Young Pharmaceuticals. He was a graduate of Central Connecticut State University and the Quinnipiac University School of Law. Jack is survived by his parents Richard and Margaret Prestage, his four children John "Tyler" Prestage, Jack Ethan Prestage, Maddison Elizabeth Prestage and Julian Frederick Prestage, the love of his life, Rosanne Maffucci, his brother Kevin Prestage, wife Christina Prestage, and their daughters Morgan and Payton, his sister Katharine Prestage Saunders and her daughters Anna and Kelly, his uncle Paul Miller and aunt Lynn Miller, his cousin Michele King, and husband Rob King, his cousin Michael Miller, and wife Danni Miller, Rosanne's children Christina Deprey, husband Dustin Deprey, and their daughter Ella, and Amanda Cefaratti, and Jack and Rosanne's loyal dog Jaxon.The family held a private service. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting the family. To share a memory with John's family, please visit us www.duksa.net
Published in Hartford Courant on May 15, 2020.