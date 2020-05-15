John Frederick Prestage
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Fredrick Prestage, 49, passed away on May 9th, 2020. Jack was born on October 1st, 1970 in Coral Gables, FL, and resided in Newington, CT, for nearly all of his life. Jack's love for family and friends was apparent to all – his enormous heart was always on display. He found true joy in raising his children. At family events, Jack was a magnet for all the children, weaving tales and affections into memories never to be forgotten. Jack's lifelong passion for fitness was a place where he both excelled and found a centering influence. In his free time, he enjoyed sharing fond stories of his youth and reading sci-fi. Jack greeted everyone with a large smile and his impossibly large heart. Jack enjoyed his career as Vice President of Legal and Regulatory Affairs at Young Pharmaceuticals. He was a graduate of Central Connecticut State University and the Quinnipiac University School of Law. Jack is survived by his parents Richard and Margaret Prestage, his four children John "Tyler" Prestage, Jack Ethan Prestage, Maddison Elizabeth Prestage and Julian Frederick Prestage, the love of his life, Rosanne Maffucci, his brother Kevin Prestage, wife Christina Prestage, and their daughters Morgan and Payton, his sister Katharine Prestage Saunders and her daughters Anna and Kelly, his uncle Paul Miller and aunt Lynn Miller, his cousin Michele King, and husband Rob King, his cousin Michael Miller, and wife Danni Miller, Rosanne's children Christina Deprey, husband Dustin Deprey, and their daughter Ella, and Amanda Cefaratti, and Jack and Rosanne's loyal dog Jaxon.The family held a private service. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting the family. To share a memory with John's family, please visit us www.duksa.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 15, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved