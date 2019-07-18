"If I could do it all over again I would in an instant." John George Anagnos son of George and Rita Anagnos left our world unexpectedly on July 16, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. John was born on August 19, 1941 in Hartford and resided in the greater Hartford area. John was well known as the president of City Fish Market in Wethersfield, which he had been involved in since the young age of sixteen. He was the architect and mastermind of its stellar service, quality and reputation. John was a very religious man, believing and living the words of the Bible. He had always been an eloquent speaker as a businessman or as a confidant to anyone willing to listen to his wisdom. John loved to travel all over the world as well as had a special place in his heart with the "Friendly" island of St. Maarten. He never stopped experiencing what life has to offer, whether it be as an aviator of helicopters and airplanes, reading all types of books, tasting delicious cuisines, or sightseeing the wonders of our world. John was a loving father and grandfather to all of his children and he never held any favorites, he treated each the way he would like to be treated. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Janet who he shared seven children with as well as sixteen grandchildren who will truly miss their "Papa." We mourn the passing of John George Anagnos, a "great" man. Most individuals will be remembered as a "good" person and to be one is a tremendous achievement in life. John George Anagnos had compassion and genuineness for all people, he would listen to any that asked for his guidance, and his heart was open to everyone. You will always be a part of us and we will miss you. Calling hours will be at the Glastonbury Funeral Home on Thursday July 18, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm. Continued calling on Friday at the Glastonbury Funeral Home 1 pm to 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Henry Low Heart Center, Hartford Hospital. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 18, 2019