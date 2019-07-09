John Gaetano Calabrese, 91, of Simsbury, husband of the late Anne (Adamo) Calabrese, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at McLean in Simsbury. He was born August 6, 1927 in Hartford, son of the late Gaetano and Gatana (Lisa) Calabrese. He was raised by Jennie V. Calabrese and had lived in West Hartford prior to moving to Simsbury 50 years ago. Mr. Calabrese worked for the Hartford Insurance Co for 10 years and was a Butcher at the Goodwill Market for over 50 years prior to his retirement, where he was both loved and respected by all of his coworkers. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Simsbury and the New Britain Opera Guild. In addition to opera, John enjoyed travel and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. John is survived by his brother, Theodore Calabrese and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, to which he was a Godfather to two nephews and one great niece. In addition to his beloved wife whom he adored and cared for, for 50 years, he was predeceased by four brothers, Rocco, Tony, Andy and Fred; two sisters, Jay Conochalla and Mary Perrone and a loving uncle, Pasquale Calabrese. John's family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at McLean, who cared for him as a close family member. There are no calling hours. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 11th, at St. Mary's Church 946 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. Private burial will be in St. Sebastian Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, P.O. Box 575, Simsbury CT 06070. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit John's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019