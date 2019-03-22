John G. "Jack" MacLeod, 90, of Avon, beloved husband of Lorraine (Campbell) MacLeod, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Jack was born in Boston, MA, the son of the late John G. and Irene (Walker) MacLeod. Jack was raised in Dedham, MA and received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Northeastern University. Jack served his country as member of the US Army Signal Corp in Korea. Jack was an accountant and worked for many years for Arrow Hart & Hegeman and Koma Precision. Upon his retirement Jack enjoyed playing racquetball and tennis. He was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins fan. Jack had a wonderful sense of humor, he was a people person who loved a good party and also enjoyed traveling with his wife. Jack is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years, Lorraine, of Avon; his daughter; Lynn M. MacLeod of Bloomfield, his sister-in-law; Faith Heffernan of Rockland, MA and his brother-in-law; John Beary of Rockland, his three grandchildren; Heather MacLeod, April MacLeod and Kim Hazzard, his great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Mark G. MacLeod who died in 2011. A calling hour will be held Monday March 25, 2019 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon, CT 06001. A memorial service will follow beginning at 12:00PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jack's memory may be made to Friends of the Simsbury Public Library, 725 Hopmeadow Street, P.O. Box 282 Simsbury, CT 06070. For condolences or directions, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2019