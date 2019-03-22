Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Resources
More Obituaries for John MacLeod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. "Jack" MacLeod

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John G. "Jack" MacLeod Obituary
John G. "Jack" MacLeod, 90, of Avon, beloved husband of Lorraine (Campbell) MacLeod, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Jack was born in Boston, MA, the son of the late John G. and Irene (Walker) MacLeod. Jack was raised in Dedham, MA and received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Northeastern University. Jack served his country as member of the US Army Signal Corp in Korea. Jack was an accountant and worked for many years for Arrow Hart & Hegeman and Koma Precision. Upon his retirement Jack enjoyed playing racquetball and tennis. He was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins fan. Jack had a wonderful sense of humor, he was a people person who loved a good party and also enjoyed traveling with his wife. Jack is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years, Lorraine, of Avon; his daughter; Lynn M. MacLeod of Bloomfield, his sister-in-law; Faith Heffernan of Rockland, MA and his brother-in-law; John Beary of Rockland, his three grandchildren; Heather MacLeod, April MacLeod and Kim Hazzard, his great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Mark G. MacLeod who died in 2011. A calling hour will be held Monday March 25, 2019 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon, CT 06001. A memorial service will follow beginning at 12:00PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jack's memory may be made to Friends of the Simsbury Public Library, 725 Hopmeadow Street, P.O. Box 282 Simsbury, CT 06070. For condolences or directions, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
Download Now