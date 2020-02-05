|
Dr. John G. O'Hurley, Sr. passed to eternal life on February 1, 2020 at the age of 92. John was a long time resident of West Hartford before moving to Fuller Village in Milton, MA. Beloved husband of the late Jean A. (Quirk). Father of John O'Hurley Jr. and his wife Lisa of Beverly Hills, CA, Neal O'Hurley and his wife Christine of Hingham, MA, Bruce O'Hurley and his wife Jeanne of Brentwood, NH, and Suzanne Arend of Hoschton, GA. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Friends and family may call Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave. W. Hartford. Burial will follow calling hours in Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford. Online condolences and expanded obituary may be found at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 5, 2020