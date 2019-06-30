Home

Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Ann
289 Arch Road
Avon, CT
John G. Romaniello


1942 - 2019
John G. Romaniello Obituary
John G. Romaniello, 77, of Avon, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 after a long illness. Born June 25, 1942 in Hartford, he was the son of the late Ella Schlette Romaniello and the late Leonard R. Romaniello and was a lifelong resident of the Hartford area. He graduated from the University of Hartford, retired from Connecticut General Insurance and was the former owner of Independent Plan Coordinators of Granby. He is survived by his companion of 54 years, Connie DiBella, his brother, Michael Romaniello and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister Barbara Powers, brother Leonard Romaniello, sister Anne Brown and twin brothers, Thomas W. Romaniello and Daniel W. Romaniello. Friends may call at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton on Friday, July 5th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 6th at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road in Avon. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery in Avon. Please visit John's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant from June 30 to July 1, 2019
