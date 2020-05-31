Father John Garvey, M.S., 95, a Missionary of Our Lady of La Salette, of Hartford House, CT, died May 28, 2020 at Touchpoints Rehab in Bloomfield, CT. He was born January 23, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Michael and Jane (Farrell) Garvey. He attended grammar school in New York and MA and entered Cathedral High School in Springfield, MA. He continued his college education at St. Charles College in Cartersville, MD. Father Garvey entered the Novitiate of the Missionaries of La Salette in Bloomfield, CT on December 7, 1949. He made his First Profession on December 8, 1950 in Bloomfield, CT and his Perpetual Profession on December 8, 1952 at the La Salette Seminary in Ipswich, MA. He was ordained on May 2, 1953 at Sacred Heart Church in W. Newton, MA. Father Garvey taught for many years in Missouri and was on the Formation-Education Committee for several years. Following this, he was appointed as the Director of the Seminary Aid Society in St. Louis, MO and elected on the Council for the St. Louis House. In 1984, with the closure of the Jefferson City Seminary, Father was free to fulfill his dream to volunteer to minister in the La Salette Mission of Cordoba, Argentina. He loved his ministry there, and was greatly loved by his fellow Missionaries and the people he served. He had a great love for the sick and visited them in their homes on a monthly basis. At age 88, for health reasons, he returned to the USA, but his heart remained in Argentina. In addition to his La Salette community, Father Garvey, M.S., is survived by several cousins and many friends. A private burial will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Contributions in his memory may be made to: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette Retirement Fund, 915 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114-2330. To share a memory with the Community or family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.