Father John Garvey
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Father John Garvey, M.S., 95, a Missionary of Our Lady of La Salette, of Hartford House, CT, died May 28, 2020 at Touchpoints Rehab in Bloomfield, CT. He was born January 23, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Michael and Jane (Farrell) Garvey. He attended grammar school in New York and MA and entered Cathedral High School in Springfield, MA. He continued his college education at St. Charles College in Cartersville, MD. Father Garvey entered the Novitiate of the Missionaries of La Salette in Bloomfield, CT on December 7, 1949. He made his First Profession on December 8, 1950 in Bloomfield, CT and his Perpetual Profession on December 8, 1952 at the La Salette Seminary in Ipswich, MA. He was ordained on May 2, 1953 at Sacred Heart Church in W. Newton, MA. Father Garvey taught for many years in Missouri and was on the Formation-Education Committee for several years. Following this, he was appointed as the Director of the Seminary Aid Society in St. Louis, MO and elected on the Council for the St. Louis House. In 1984, with the closure of the Jefferson City Seminary, Father was free to fulfill his dream to volunteer to minister in the La Salette Mission of Cordoba, Argentina. He loved his ministry there, and was greatly loved by his fellow Missionaries and the people he served. He had a great love for the sick and visited them in their homes on a monthly basis. At age 88, for health reasons, he returned to the USA, but his heart remained in Argentina. In addition to his La Salette community, Father Garvey, M.S., is survived by several cousins and many friends. A private burial will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Contributions in his memory may be made to: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette Retirement Fund, 915 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114-2330. To share a memory with the Community or family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 31, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved