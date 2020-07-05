John George Ellis, 95, of Old Saybrook, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. John was born in Northampton, MA, on Oct 2, 1924 to the late John and Emma Ellis. When he was five years old, John, his two older sisters; Evelyn and Jean, moved to Wellesley, MA with their parents. John was interested and active in most sports, especially hockey. After school, he enlisted in the United States Navy during WWII, serving on a destroyer escort ship in the Atlantic and the Mediterranean. After the war ended, John attended the University of Massachusetts and earned a Master's degree in microbiology. Aside from being involved with his classes, John played for the university's hockey team, but perhaps more importantly, he met future wife Elizabeth Burr. The two were married in 1951, and have been together ever since. John and Elizabeth moved to Chicago for work, and during their time there, welcomed their children Beverly and Bruce. In 1955, John and his family moved to upstate NY, and John started work at Sterling Winthrop. In 1967, the family moved to Old Saybrook. John found work with the Cheesborough Ponds Inc. in Clinton as a supervisor in the quality control department. He stayed with the company until his retirement. John was interested in boating and fishing. He owned a powerboat, and spent many hours cruising on Long Island Sound. He taught courses for the Power Squadron in Old Saybrook. John will be remembered for his sense of humor, and as an avid watcher of televised sports, especially baseball, football and hockey (Boston teams in particular). Besides his wife Elizabeth he leaves his son Bruce Ellis, and his daughter; Beverly Loukas, he will be greatly missed by his two grandchildren, Jason and Shane Loukas. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7th at 11:00AM in the Riverside Cemetery, Sheffield Street in Old Saybrook. To share a memory of John or send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com
Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.