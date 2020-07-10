Up until 6:25pm on June 30th 2020 "EVERYTHING still worked." John Granby Benjamin passed away peacefully at Avon Health Center at the age of 103. He lived a wonderful life with family and friends spending the last 18 years living independently in Simsbury after the loss of his beloved wife Betty in 2002 at the age of 85. John is survived by his son Christopher, wife Cheryl and their children Christian, Taylor, Haley, and Rhianna, Christian's wife Lucia as well as his great grandchildren/wingmen Hunter and Logan. He will be missed by his son Scott and Scott's children John (deceased), Jeff, Doug, their lovely wives Kyla, Kristal and Amber and their wonderful families including 9 grandchildren from Kansas City. He shared incredible memories and laughs with his best friends - Ana, the Carpenters and the Zyskowski's who cared deeply for him and became his extended family. John Granby Benjamin rightfully passed away on his favorite day of the week, Bow Tie Tuesday, which was celebrated at his home away from home, The Maple Tree Café, with his confidants, Sara and Jaime. He enjoyed having his own stool at "The Tree" where he captivated young and old with his stories. He enjoyed his 100th, 101 and 102 birthday parties there with all his family, friends and locals. Everyone was in awe of his ability to enjoy the quality of life he had at his age. John Granby was born on June 2nd 1917 in New York where he lived for a short while and then moved to his parent's birthplace, Connecticut. He lived in several towns in Connecticut including West Harford, where he graduated high school, East Granby. Granby and Simsbury. He was always very proud of his name John Granby and his family's history with Granby, CT. He spent many summer and late fall days cruising the Connecticut river and Long Island Sound with his family on their boat named the Trio B. Some of John and Betty's favorite outings were ocean themed locations like Old Saybrook, Westbrook, Essex, Chester, Newport R.I. and Rockport, Massachusetts. In War World II he fought selflessly for our freedom and liberties with pride. Flying his "checkered board tail " B24-J were some of his proudest moments and the source of many stories shared at family gatherings. He flew 35 missions throughout Eastern Europe. He was awarded 3 Oak Leaf Clusters and The Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery. John Granby Benjamin always spoke words of wisdom including, "Don't wait too long" which is why The Benjamin Clan will forever live our lives with no regrets. Enemy fire, COVID-19 or a high bar tab could not take John Granby Benjamin down. He is enjoying a Richard Wild Irish Rose with his loving wife Betty at an eternal heavenly happy hour. As the man, the myth, the legend would say, "Here we go!" Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhomne.com