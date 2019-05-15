Home

Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill
332 Burritt St.
New Britain, CT
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
New Britain, CT
View Map
John Gryniewicz Obituary
John Gryniewicz, 97, of New Britain, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born in Poland to the late Konrad and Martha Gryniewicz. He was machinist supervisor at Atlantic Machine & Tool for 35 years. John was a quiet man who loved his family and spending time in his garden. He is survived by his children, Mary Ann and John W. Gryniewicz. He was predeceased by his wife, Theresa (Podgorski) Gryniewicz in 1998.Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, May 15 from 4-6 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A brief visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 16 at Burritt Hill followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, New Britain. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 15, 2019
