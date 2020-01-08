Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
John Gudaitis Obituary
John Gudaitis, 89, of the Windsorville section of East Windsor, widower of Rose (Kilman) Gudaitis, entered into eternal peace Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. The son of the late Benedict and Magdelane (Urpstas) Gudaitis, John, a twin, was born in Springfield, MA on Christmas Day in 1930 and was raised in the Warehouse Point section of East Windsor. He moved to Enfield and later moved to Windsorville where he resided for most of his life. He was retired from Pratt & Whitney after 35 years.He was a Fourth Degree Knight and longtime member of the Knights of Columbus #4531  Broad Brook Council. He was also a member of the St. Casimir's Lithuanian Society in Poquonock where he served as past President, past Vice-President,and past Treasurer. In his free time, he enjoyed farming, spending time with his grandchildren, and his love of St. Bernard dogs.    He is survived by a son, John Gudaitis and his wife Andrea of Ellington, two daughters,  Jean Chenard and her husband Robert of Stafford, Joan Cobb and her husband Randy of Newnan,GA. He also leaves ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Besides his wife, John was predeceased by two brothers, Charles and his twin, Peter Gudaitis, three sisters, Isabella Yuodsnukis, Benadicta Labonowski, and Adella Krasinski. Visitation hours will be held from 1-3 & 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Rd. Enfield. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday Jan.10, 2020 at Leete-Stevens with one hour of visitation prior to the service.Burial will be private. Donations in John's memory may be made to Faithful Friends Therapy Dogs, 45 Grand Blvd, Ellington, CT 06029. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 8, 2020
