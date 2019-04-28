John Gwozdz, Jr., 59, of Wethersfield, beloved husband for 32 years of Julie (Courtois) Gwozdz, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in Poland on January 28, 1960, he was the loving son of Weronika (Malinowski) Gwozdz of Wethersfield and the late John Gwozdz, Sr. John ran his own property management company for over 35 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping with his family and he was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox.In addition to his wife and mother, John will be forever missed by his two sons, Matthew Gwozdz and Daniel Gwozdz, both of Wethersfield; his sister, Theresa Gwozdz of Wethersfield and many extended family members and friends. Funeral services will begin on Wednesday (May 1) at 10 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield. Burial will be private. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Donations in John's memory may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share a memory of John with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary