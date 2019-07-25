John H. Casey of West Hartford and Niantic: Sunrise February 16, 1927, Sunset July 20, 2019. John passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Hartford and was a summer resident at Attawan Beach. He graduated from Bulkeley High School, Class of 1945. John served his country in the US Navy and was stationed on the USS Tarawa/CVS/CVA/CV-4. He worked for the US Postal Service for 40 years. John was predeceased by his parents Mary (McGuire) and Joseph, brothers Eugene, Joseph and sister Ann Cody. John raised seven children with his wife of 37 years, Mary (Sylvester) Casey, who predeceased him in 1989. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Mary Ellen Aronson (David), Joseph (Carol-Lynne), Suzanne McAuliffe (Kent), John "Jack" (Linda), Bill (Karen), Kathryn "Kif" Tretter (David), and Charles (Nathalie). He was blessed to be married to Patricia (Dupuis) Casey for the last 28 years and is survived by her and her children: David (Roxane), John, Paul (Bonnie), Carol Haylon (Michael), and Ellen Dudek. John also leaves 20 grandchildren: Sean, Emily, Blair, Madeline, Erin, Maíre, Cole, Owen, Carol, Tim, Chantelle, Danny, Addie, Maddy, Mallory, Mick, Sophia, Molly, Julia, Emma and 13 Great-Grandchildren. John was an industrious man and was known to be able to repair, refurbish, and build anything. John's Legacy will be his work ethic, kindness and generosity, and his send of pride and commitment to family. He was proud of his Irish heritage and was a life member of the Irish American Home Society in Glastonbury. Friends and family may call on Monday July 29, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:00am in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 872 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am. Burial will be private. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com. Donations in John's memory may be made to the House of Bread, 1453 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06120. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Published in The Hartford Courant from July 25 to July 26, 2019