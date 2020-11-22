John H. Finn, Sr., 90, of Killingworth passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. John was born in New Haven on October 15, 1930, son of the late John M. and Susan Finger Finn. He graduated from Hillhouse High School and after various jobs, began working in 1959 for Western Electric in West Haven where he was a warehouse supervisor. After retiring from Western Electric, John formed a partnership and started a delivery business known as Burlington Express. Upon retiring from Burlington Express, he enjoyed spending winters at his home in Punta Gorda, Florida. There he enjoyed golfing, relaxing by the pool, trips to the Tampa Bay Racetrack and attending the Boston Red Sox spring training games. During the summer months, John would return to Connecticut where he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. John spent many years traveling and enjoyed visiting countries such as Ireland and Germany. He had a great love of music, especially jazz and big band. He also enjoyed watching old movies, Boston Red Sox baseball and Nascar Racing. He was the proud father of 5 children. Kathleen (Michael) Bouton of Branford, Susan Schilpp of Hammondsville, OH, Dianne (John) Billington of Rehoboth, MA, John (Gina) Finn, Jr. of Milford and Patricia (David) Morton of Branford. He is survived by 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Elaine Smith of East Haven, his former wife and companion Johanna Finn of Newington and his former wife Frances Finn of Branford. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday December 5, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, East Haven, at 10:00. Burial will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT, 06405. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com
