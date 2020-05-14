John H. Sudol, age 94 of East Hampton, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 after a long and courageous fight against cancer. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Eunice (Bidwell) Sudol who passed away just 7 weeks ago. John was born in Manchester on June 2, 1925 to the late John and Pauline (Staba) Sudol. He attended Manchester public schools and was President of his class. He graduated Manchester High School and Cheney Tech. He later joined the Navy and served in various Naval Air Squadrons as Petty Officer aboard the Grumman Avenger Torpedo Bomber. After his discharge in 1946, he attended UCONN's Engineering School under the G.I. Bill of Rights. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney as a Design Analyst in the engineering department. He retired at age 57, but returned as an engineering consultant with Consultants & Designers, Universal Design in Hartford and Turbo Power and Marine in Farmington. John enjoyed daily exercise and especially working in his yard right up until last year. He was a devoted Christian attending daily mass and reciting the rosary for many years. He will be greatly missed by his son Mark and his wife Mallory, his grandson James, step-grandchildren J.P. (Vanina), Ryan, Chris, Kim and step-great grandson Roman. He leaves behind several nieces, nephews and their children. A special thank you to John's niece Susan Churchill, his nephews Andrew (Skip) Sebula and David Ridolfi, and sister-in-law Ethel Anderson and their families for their love and support throughout his illness. Thank you to his close friends and neighbors for their help and concern. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his sisters Sophie (Sue), Helen (Sandy), Josephine and Claire as well as brothers Andrew, Joseph and Eugene. Due to the Covid 19 health concerns, services will be private. Donations can be made to St. Patrick's Church 47 West High St. East Hampton, CT 06424. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.