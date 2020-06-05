John Hanley Jr. of Manchester Connecticut left this world unexpectedly May 28th 2020. John was born the second of three children to Mary and Jack Hanley, of Manchester on May 20th, 1962. An MHS class of 1980 graduate, he excelled in sports, earning the title of MVP of his high-school football team in his senior year and holding the school's javelin record for decades. John later had a successful career as President of a wholesale heating, cooling, and plumbing business. John was a devoted father and family man. He will be best remembered for his sharp wit, sense of humor, selfless nature, and love of the simple pleasures in life. Although our hearts are heavy we find comfort knowing that he is at peace and watching over us. Besides his parents John leaves behind his daughters Katie Legowski and Melissa Flowers, his sons Alex Hanley and William Jones, his sister Margaret Hanley-Sullivan and his brother Douglas Hanley. A small service will be held late summer of 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store