John Hawkins, 91, departed this life on March 30, 2019. He was born in St. Anns, Jamaica on December 25, 1927 to the late Samuel L. Hawkins and Maud Christie. Prior to his retirement, John was employed by the Sisters of Mercy Nursing Home of West Hartford.He was a joyful, kind person with a beautiful smile and he loved his children dearly. He leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Migel and Lenworth Hawkins; stepson, Trevor Murry; daughters, Carmeta, Patricia and Roslyn Hawkins; and stepdaughter, Tamar Ellis. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Elfreda Lawrence Hawkins and two sisters. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT at 10:00AM with a viewing from 9:00AM – 10:00AM. Interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Hawkins family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2019
