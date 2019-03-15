John Henry McDougald, 87, of Hartford, husband of the late Mary Elizabeth McDougald, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Born in Bennettsville, SC, son of the late John Thomas and Mary A. McDougald, he was raised in NC moving to Hartford over 70 years ago. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was employed as a supervisor for Suisman and Blumenthal in Hartford for 26 years and then the Hartford Courant for 15 years before retiring. He was a former member of the Soul Seekers Motorcycle Club for years and was a Past Master of St Peter's Masonic Lodge # 20 and was a member of the Grand Lodge. He leaves a daughter Janice Glass (Clarence T.) of Hartford, three grandchildren Timothy and Jarrod McMillian and Shawn Price; 10 great grandchildren; and among many nieces and nephews three special nieces Michele Beach, Billie C. Scruse, and Lisa Bentley. Besides his wife he was predeceased by a daughter Andrea Johnson Price, a brother Levance McDougald, three sisters Inez Gwins, Shirley Brower, and Vandalia Scruse; and two grandsons John and Gregory McMillian. A Masonic Funeral Ritual will be held Monday, March 18, 2019, at 7 PM in the Chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor. His family will receive friends Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 10-11 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM at First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Ave. Bloomfield. Archbishop LeRoy Bailey, Jr. will officiate. Burial will be at 1 PM at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown with military honors. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com





