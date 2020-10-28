1/
John Herr
John (Jack) Herr, 90, of Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020. He is survived by his lovely and devoted wife Judith Florence; his sons Adam Herr of CT, Gregory Herr of CT, and Douglas Florence of UT; daughters Christina Herr of NM, and Michelle Oneil of CT; his adored grandchildren Wilhelm Herr, Alia Oneil, and Duncan Oneil; and his sister Carole Wade. John was born in Allegan, Michigan, and spent his childhood days in Kalamazoo, graduated from Western Michigan (BS), UCLA (MA), Michigan State, (PHD). He served four years in the USAF. John's passion was "the theater," spending time acting in sixty plays and musicals, as well as teaching at the Univ. of NY and Univ. of CT. John loved life; everyone who met him was delighted by his knowledge of the world, interest in discussion and detail, and his wonderful humor.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 28, 2020.
