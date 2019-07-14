John Hicks Riege, 97, of Bloomfield, died July 11, 2019. Mr. Riege was born March 27, 1922 in Springfield, MA., son of Rudolph and Claire (Halsted) Riege. He was a graduate of Phillips Andover, Wesleyan University and Yale Law School. Mr. Riege served with the American Field Service in Italy during WWII. In 1950, he founded the Law firm of Reid and Riege with John Reid. Mr. Riege was involved in many community activities including Hartford Seminary, Knox Foundation, Roberts Foundation, Westledge School, Watkinson School, Renbrook School, Boys and Girls Club of Hartford, St. Joseph's College, CBIA, Phoenix Mutual Insurance Co, State Board of Education, and the Greater Hartford Chamber of Commerce. A consuming interest of Mr. Riege's was Riverfront Recapture of which he was a founder in 1981 and served as President and Chairman of the board. The Asylum Hill Congregational Church was another of his major interests, and he served the church in many capacities. He also tutored inner city children at the West Middle School for many years. Mr. Riege married Virginia J. Swain in 1947 who died in 1991. They had four children, John Allen Riege, Stephen Halsted Riege, Nancy Swain Riege and Virginia Riege- Blackman; five grandchildren, Emma Koch, Johannah Blackman, Jessica Boezeman, Aaron Riege, Meghan Riege; and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his wife Sali Godard Riege. A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced at AHCC, 84 Asylum Ave., Hartford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to be made to the AHCC Riege Memorial Fund, Riverfront Recapture, 50 Columbus Blvd., Hartford, CT 06106 or the Duncaster Foundation, 40 Loeffler Rd., Bloomfield, CT 06002. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019