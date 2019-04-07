John F. "Jack" Hill, Sr., 78, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Boston, MA, son of the late John F.L. and Frances (Wakefield) Hill. Jack served our country in the U.S. Army, and was a retired State Trooper from the Connecticut State Police. After his retirement, he was head of Safety and Security at Johnson Memorial Hospital, a Judicial Marshall at Rockville Superior Court, and he worked at Stafford Motor Speedway for many years. Jack was a member of the American Legion Post No. 79 in New Port Richey, FL, and the Wolcott Lodge No 60 in Stafford Springs, CT. He also enjoyed golf, fishing, and NASCAR racing. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 32 Years, Nancy (McGuire) Hill; five children, Faye Donnelly and her husband Warren, Cari Fortier, Brenda Satlin and her husband Joe, Amanda Ruiz and her husband Carlos, and John F. Hill, Jr. and his wife Courtney; eight grandchildren, Greg and his wife Sarah, James, Zachary, Jake, Josh, Isabella, Noah and Mason; two great grandchildren, Lillian and Neil; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Ingrid McGuire; three sisters, Donna Bird and her husband Fred, Cheryl Woronecki and her husband Joe, and Christine Boudreau and her husband Al; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Mark Fortier. His funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, followed by burial at Stafford Springs Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com





