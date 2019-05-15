John Hodyl, 71, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Born in Flensburg, Germany, on December 26, 1947, he was the son of the late Bronislaw and Seweryna (Dziemianko) Hodyl, formerly of Poland. John immigrated, with his family, to Hartford in 1955. He was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and worked in the printing department of Aetna Life & Casualty for many years and later for RR Donnelley, retiring in 2012. He was a longtime faithful communicant of SS Cyril & Methodius Church. John was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family and close circle of friends, especially Marty. John will be forever remembered by his two sisters, Mary Batayte and husband Michael and Stasia Hodyl, all of Wethersfield, as well as several cousins.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (May 17) at 10 a.m. at SS Cyril & Methodius Church, 63 Popieluszko Court, Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. There are no calling hours. Donations in John's memory may be made to SS Cyril & Methodius Church Renovation Fund, 63 Popieluszko Court, Hartford, CT 06106. To share a memory of John with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 15, 2019