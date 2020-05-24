Betty and Family.. it is with deep sadness that we accept the news of Jack's passing.. what a lovely write up detailing his life accomplishments and to learn how many lives her touched in so many ways. The grief process is not an easy one, but you have a wonderful large family to support each other. Know you are in our thoughts and we are sending positive energies to you all.. and to Jack as he is sailing towards the golden gates. Much Love Always, Lisa, Scott, Deveyn and Riley Addision Cooley. xoxo



Lisa Cooley

Grandchild