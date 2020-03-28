Home

John James Bond entered into eternal peace in the arms of his loving wife on March 19, 2020, 12 days after his 74th birthday. John and Monica (Calluzzo) Bond were a couple since high school and married for 50 years. John leaves five brothers and sisters, several nieces and nephews, plus six grandchildren. His Army service was in Vietnam during the 68 Tet offensive; he was an owner in a family general store in Otis, Mass., and retired to Montana enjoying its peace, beauty, and fishing. The private family memorial will held at a later date in Otis, Massachusetts.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
