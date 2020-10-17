1/1
John J. Cadder Jr.
John J. Cadder, Jr., 63, beloved father of Brenda and Gloria Cadder passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born in New Britain, CT he was the son of John Cadder, Sr. and the late Barbara Cadder. John worked at Hartford Hospital from the age of 16 years old until his recent retirement. John was a lover of the beach and spent a lot of time there with his daughters. His family was most important to him, and he always said his daughters were his greatest achievement. He was enormously proud of them. In addition to his daughters, he leaves behind his father John Cadder, Sr. of Newington, his sisters Ann Diaz of Southington, Jeanne Szewczak and her husband Roman of Newington, Barbara DiSanto of Southington, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and a grandnephew. He was predeceased by his mother Barbara Cadder, his brother-in-law Edward DiSanto, and step-niece Rita DiSanto. Funeral services for John will be held Tuesday (Oct 20th) at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St. New Britain. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or at https://diabetes.org/donate. To send a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
