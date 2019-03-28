It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I announce the sudden and unexpected passing of my beloved husband and best friend, John J. "Jack" Carew III, on March 17th, in Englewood, FL. Jack was born in Hartford CT on January 17, 1949 to John J. Carew Jr and Phyllis (Chapman) Carew. He grew up in Wethersfield and worked for the town of Wethersfield for 36 years, retiring in 2003. He served his country with the US Army from 1969 to 1971. He was a Valued Veteran member of Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 and a member of South Kingstown Elks Lodge 1899. Jack lived life to the fullest, spending his time between Englewood, Fl. and Wakefield, RI, enjoying traveling, the beach, kayaking, and especially golf. He was very proud of making an eagle and scoring an 80 the day before he passed. He was an avid New York Yankee and New England Patriot fan. In addition to his beloved wife, Susan (nee Crowley), of 41 years and their beloved dog Jetta, he will be dearly missed by his in-laws Ed and Elaine (Crowley) Klimczak of Clinton and Vero Beach FL, sisters Kathy Carew of Wethersfield, Mary (Lance) Dakin of East Hartford, brother Jim (Sharon) Carew of Wethersfield, brother-in-law Michael (Kathy) Crowley of Kensington, sister-in-law Pat (Ed) McNevin of Elmwood, special aunt Sheila Carew of Wethersfield, his uncles, many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends, whom he loved, each and every one. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Sharon, and father-in-law Bob Crowley. Jack was a very kind and loving person, when you met him for the first time you were his friend forever. He will be dearly missed by all. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jack's name to either Save One Soul Animal Rescue PO Box 498 Wakefield RI 02880 or Suncoast Humane Society 6781 San Casa Dr Englewood, FL 34224. Friends may call on Wednesday April 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Jack's life will be held Thursday April 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM in The Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street Wethersfield. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary