John Civitillo passed away in his home in Durhm CT on Saturday, June 5, 2020. He was born in Hartford CT to the late Michael Civitillo and Yolanda (Mana) Civitillo. He is survived by his loving wife Wendy Burten Civitillo of Durhm CT and his dog Frankie. He also leaves behind his beloved daughter Lisa Civitillo and her husband Garrett Blake, his granddaughter Clover Blake and his grandson Everett Blake of Landaff NH. His loving daughter Christine Civitillo, his grandson Jewlion Beck and his grandson Cashious Consolini of New Hartford CT. He was predeceased by his sisters Lucille and Therissa. John was a general contractor for most of his life, he loved spending time on his boat and fixing things around his home. He was a father figure to many. A service will be held at The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel in Wethersfield on Thursday, June 11, at 9:00 a.m. with burial to follow.



