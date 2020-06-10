John J. Civitillo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Civitillo passed away in his home in Durhm CT on Saturday, June 5, 2020. He was born in Hartford CT to the late Michael Civitillo and Yolanda (Mana) Civitillo. He is survived by his loving wife Wendy Burten Civitillo of Durhm CT and his dog Frankie. He also leaves behind his beloved daughter Lisa Civitillo and her husband Garrett Blake, his granddaughter Clover Blake and his grandson Everett Blake of Landaff NH. His loving daughter Christine Civitillo, his grandson Jewlion Beck and his grandson Cashious Consolini of New Hartford CT. He was predeceased by his sisters Lucille and Therissa. John was a general contractor for most of his life, he loved spending time on his boat and fixing things around his home. He was a father figure to many. A service will be held at The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel in Wethersfield on Thursday, June 11, at 9:00 a.m. with burial to follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Service
09:00 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 9, 2020
Wendy, Lisa & Christine,
We are so sorry for your lose. One always wishes the ability to find words to ease the pain of lose, but that is impossible. I hope heaven is a place where John will have many puppies to play with by a bright blue ocean.
RIP, MaryAnn & Vinny
MaryAnn & Vinny
Family
June 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved