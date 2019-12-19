Home

Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
John Conklin
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
10 Elm St
Middletown, CT
Dr. John J. "Jack" Conklin


1936 - 2019
Dr. John J. "Jack" Conklin Obituary
Dr. John "Jack" Joseph Conklin, 83, of Middletown, husband of Joyce (Romegialli) Conklin, died Monday December 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Torrington, the son of the late Daniel and Marion (Thompson) Conklin. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Torrington High School, Dartmouth College, UConn School of Social Work and Nova University. Jack worked for the State of CT for over 40 years and worked at the UConn School of Social Work as a professor for the last 25 years before he retired. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Prevost and her husband Christopher of Hamden; son, Michael Conklin and his wife Christine Nelson of Chester; five grandchildren, Shannon, Michael and John Prevost, Nora and Neve Conklin. He was predeceased by a sister, Judi Conklin. Jack was an avid skier, traveler, and loved celebrating birthdays and getting live Christmas trees with his grandchildren. Family meant everything to him whether by blood or by friendship. His family wishes to thank all of his doctors and caregivers. The Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday (Dec. 21st) at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 10 Elm St., Middletown. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Those who wish may send memorial donations to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 10 Elm St., Middletown, CT 06457 or to Cat Tales, PO Box 901, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 19, 2019
