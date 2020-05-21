John J. Faenza, 95, beloved husband of Lucille Lamothe Faenza entered into eternal rest on May 18, 2020. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he was born in East Hartford, son of the late Archangelo and Maria Carmella (DelRusso) Faenza. John lived in Hartford for many years prior to moving to Wethersfield, Rocky Hill, and Newington. At a young age, he served in the United States Army Air Corp stationed in England during World War ll. Upon completion of his service to his country, he was honorably discharged. In 2019, John was recognized by the French Consulate, receiving the Order of the Legion of Honor. John began his career with the Hartford Police Department in 1947, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service. He then went to work 10 years for the Connecticut Department of Special Revenue. John's strong character, values, work ethic and unique sense of humor were well recognized and respected by the people who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 66 years, Lucille, his children Elizabeth (Betty) Lasker and her husband Tom of Berlin, Thomas Faenza of Rocky Hill, Catherine Faenza Milewski and her husband Steve of Newington, and Joanne Koza and her husband Rick of Wethersfield, three granddaughters, Nikki (Milewski) Wallden and her husband Stephen, Jen Faenza, and Amy Milewski, a sister-in-law, Pasqualina Faenza, a brother-in-law, Reverend C. Romeo Lamothe, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson, Christopher Milewski and three brothers, Nick and his wife Peg Faenza, Sal Faenza, Ralph and his wife Angela Faenza, and his sister-in-law Theresa and her husband Daniel Manning. A private burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield with full military honors. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.



