John J. Feigenbaum, 92, of East Hartford, CT, died May 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. John was born on May 17, 1927 in Woodhaven, NY to John and Rose (McNeal) Feigenbaum. He moved to Wethersfield, CT and was educated in Wethersfield's schools and the University of Connecticut. John served in the US Navy during WWII. On May 6, 1967 he married Doris Hack of South Windsor and shared 53 years together. He was employed by National Cash Register, Hartford as an accountant and retired in 1987. John and Doris were members of the Wethersfield Country Club and enjoyed many years on the golf course. They enjoyed traveling and following the UCONN Girls Basketball Team. John leaves behind besides his wife, two sisters, Lois Thacker of Brunswick, ME, and Joan O'Brien and her husband John of Mystic, CT; also many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Edward and his wife Audrey. Due to the Covid pandemic, John will be laid to rest with military honors in a graveside service to be announced at a future date. Arrangements are being entrusted to Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.