John J. Feigenbaum
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Feigenbaum, 92, of East Hartford, CT, died May 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. John was born on May 17, 1927 in Woodhaven, NY to John and Rose (McNeal) Feigenbaum. He moved to Wethersfield, CT and was educated in Wethersfield's schools and the University of Connecticut. John served in the US Navy during WWII. On May 6, 1967 he married Doris Hack of South Windsor and shared 53 years together. He was employed by National Cash Register, Hartford as an accountant and retired in 1987. John and Doris were members of the Wethersfield Country Club and enjoyed many years on the golf course. They enjoyed traveling and following the UCONN Girls Basketball Team. John leaves behind besides his wife, two sisters, Lois Thacker of Brunswick, ME, and Joan O'Brien and her husband John of Mystic, CT; also many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Edward and his wife Audrey. Due to the Covid pandemic, John will be laid to rest with military honors in a graveside service to be announced at a future date. Arrangements are being entrusted to Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 20, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved