John J. Ferguson
1933 - 2020
May 06, 1933 - May 22, 2020. John J. Ferguson, "Jack", 87, passed away on May 22, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. He was surrounded by the love of his family. Jack was born May 6, 1933 in Long Island, New York. He was the beloved eldest son of Harriet and Clifford Ferguson. He grew up with a basketball in his hands, won MVP award from the Long Island Press League, and played basketball with Bob Cousy, where he perfected his 3 point shot. He attended Central Connecticut State University, served two years in the United States Army, then graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University where he earned his B.A. in education. He earned his Masters and sixth year degrees in guidance and administration at the University of Hartford, while raising his family, studying, working, playing varsity basketball, town softball, and tennis. Jack was an educator for 30 years in the Wethersfield School System, where he first taught math, then was appointed Principal of the new Highcrest School in 1969 and charged with staffing and programs. Under his leadership and teaching principles, Highcrest became a model of elementary education with many educators from the East coast visiting to learn about his innovative programs. After eight years, Jack extended his philosophy of education as Principal of Charles Wright School and then Hanmer School where he retired after 30 years as an elementary school administrator, where he inspired many young minds. Jack met the love of his life, Jane, at Central Connecticut State University, and they were married for 65 years, they had two beloved daughters, Nancy and Lynda, granddaughter, Laurie, and great-granddaughter, Alexa, and lived in Wethersfield for many years. Jack continued basketball, but also excelled at tennis at Pine Acres Swim Club, where he and Jane formed long lasting friendships, and as Captain of his Wethersfield County Club golf group where he played for many years. He was very competitive and loved playing tennis with Jane, his daughters, granddaughter, and many friends. He also enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and pool. Jack will be remembered for his quick wit, charming personality and his ability to tell his "corny" jokes to his family and friends. We will always treasure our fond memories of family and friends' vacations at Hawk's Nest Beach, Sebago Lake, Maine, the Rhode Island shoreline, Cape Cod, and winters in our Florida home. A member of Wethersfield United Methodist Church, Jack served on many church and administrative councils, finance, usher, and church school teacher. He was totally devoted to his family who are blessed to have loved him. He leaves to mourn him his beloved wife, Jane Ferguson, of Rocky Hill, Connecticut, his beloved daughter, Nancy Ptak and husband, Peter, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, his beloved daughter, Lynda Ferguson, of East Hampton, Connecticut, his dear granddaughter, Laurie Vargas, and husband, Rafael, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, and his special delight, his great granddaughter, Alexa Vargas, of Wethersfield, Connecticut He also leaves a step great-granddaughter, Shania Vargas, of New Britain, Connecticut, and two beloved brothers, Grant Ferguson and wife Brenda, of Monroe, Georgia, and Donald Ferguson and his family of Parker, Colorado. Jacks' family would like to thank the incredibly dedicated and brave staff at CB5, Hartford Hospital, for their skilled care and compassion. Burial will be private at the Village Cemetery, Wethersfield, and a service of a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Jack, may you rest peacefully in the sheltering arms of God's divine love and may his gracious presence enfold you forever. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit https://www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brooklawn Funeral Home - Rocky Hill
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

30 entries
May 29, 2020
It was a joy to go to school each day at Charles Wright because of Jack. As I began teaching, he hired me for a third grade position, then a second grade position and finally a kindergarten position. I owe him my career in Wethersfield. He was always such an accessible and flexible administrator, which made teaching a pleasure. My condolences to his lovely wife, Jane, and family. Hope Harris
Hope Harris
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Jack Ferguson meant the world to our whole family. He will never be forgotten. We speak of him all the time and will continue to do so. May he rest in peace with his dear friend Earl. All our love to the entire Ferguson family.
Pam Martel McNall
Friend
May 29, 2020
I will miss you, Jack. I am so glad that I got to spend some great times with you as we grew up with our family in Woodside, NY. You leave behind some cousins who loved you very much and will keep you in our hearts forever.
Dorothea (Dotty) (Ferguson) Curtis
May 30, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathies at this time and thank you for entrusting us with the care of your loved one.

Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Luke E. DiMaria and the Staff of Brooklawn Funeral Home/Giuliano-Sagarino
May 29, 2020
Lynda and Family,

I am so incredibly sorry for your loss! May all of the wonderful memories begin to heal your hearts and bring you peace and comfort at this sad time. You are all in my thoughts. ❤
Jennifer Georgiades
Friend
May 28, 2020
Another wonderful man and educator has left us. School was a fun place because of him. Jack could never resist tossing the basketball around with my students ! He impressed and surprised them with his skill. My sincere condolences to his lovely family whom he treasured !
Kathy Heffernan
Kathy Heffernan
Coworker
May 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful brother. I will love you and miss you always.
You have been a terrific inspiration to me over the years. I was always proud of you and your accomplishments and wished we had lived closer to you and your family. May god bless you, and, you will always be in my heart and thoughts brother.
Donald Ferguson
Brother
May 28, 2020
Dear Mrs. Ferguson, Lynda, Nancy and extended family,

My deepest sympathies and condolences to all of you, especially today as you lay Mr. Ferguson to rest and peace. A letter is following, but you all were such a special part of my life, and for our family, for so many years... and, still today with so many great memories of our times together, not forgotten. Included, Mr. Ferguson was very much a second father to me among the Dads back in those days, a great mentor, friend and talented doubles partner for the Pine Acres crew too! I've thought of him and your family many times over the years, and still do. Along with my Mom, Donna and our family, my thoughts and prayers are with you all. With love, Dave Batson
Dave Batson
Friend
May 28, 2020
We were lucky enough to have had Jack as our principal at Charles Wright when we were young educators. He taught us many things about being good teachers that hold true today! On a personal note, we have fond memories of him as a caring and fun-loving guy! He was one of the best in so many ways! We send our sincere condolences to Jane and their family! David and Mary Anne Kenyon
Mary Anne Kenyon
Coworker
May 28, 2020
Dear Jane and family, We are so sorry for your loss. Jack was a wonderful husband, father and granddad. Prayers to you all. You have our prayers. Love, Ann and Doug
May 28, 2020
Long time family friend. Thoughts and prayers to his family
Nancy Lewis-Franklin
Friend
May 27, 2020
Jane, so sorry to hear about Jack.
Diane DePasquale
May 27, 2020
Love you Nancy. So sorry for your loss.
Jadz Molka
Friend
May 27, 2020
I worked as Jack's secretary at Hanmer and he was a very nice kind man. He used to take the troubled kids into his office at lunchtime and play chess or checkers with them so they could have a good quiet time to talk and communicate. I always admired him for doing that. Rest in peace, Jack.
Mary Sullivan
Coworker
May 27, 2020
Such a pleasure and an honor to have met you. You were a strong figure. You're will was always inspirational. Sleep in paradise .
Hector Torres
Family
May 27, 2020
Blessings to the whole family. I had Jack for 6th grade at Emerson-Williams, his first year of teaching. He was one of my very favorite teachers. Later I knew him in church. He was a special person indeed. Rest in peace and Rise in Glory
Ruth Harlow
Student
May 27, 2020
Jane,
I can't tell you how sorry I am to hear of Jack's passing. If there is anything I can do please get in touch through the office. I am wrapping you in a big virtual hug and will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Carolann Leibenguth
May 27, 2020
Carolann Leibenguth
May 27, 2020
A great teacher and wonderful asset to the community. We were so fortunate to have had Mr. Ferguson in our lives. My deepest condolences to his family.
Deborah Sehl
Student
May 27, 2020
Jack was a terrific school principal and a good man. He positively impacted the lives of many Wethersfield children and families. Rest well, Jack
Donna and Ray Schilke
Donna Schilke
Friend
May 27, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends... Jack was an upstanding, bright and funny man that I had the pleasure of knowing since I was young girl. I also was his (and his familys) dental hygienist for many years at his friend and colleagues office, Dr Tom Gworeks office. Another one of Wethersfields finest that will be missed !
Lisa Wraight Breglio
Lisa Wraight Breglio
Coworker
May 27, 2020
Dear Jane - so sorry to read about your beloved Jack. Remembering when we were neighbors on Sunrise Terrace and your granddaughter Laurie and Michele were playmates. Jack was also at Emerson-Williams when I was in sixth grade. Thinking of you and your family as you mourn his loss.
Patricia Viani
Neighbor
May 27, 2020
Always a great neighbor and like family growing up on Sunrise terrace, our sincere condolences,
Garrett Hughes
Neighbor
May 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Fergusons passing. Mr. Ferguson was my principal at Charles Wright where I attended from 1975-1982. He and my dad Harry Pinney were classmates at Central which was a great connection.
I remember Mr. Ferguson as a very kind and fair manhe was my favorite principal in all my years of school.
I am sending my prayers and condolences to you all.
Sincerely,
Geoff Pinney
Geoff Pinney
Student
May 27, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Jack was one of the kindest men ever... funny also. He cheered up everyone at Hanmer school with his quick whit and smile. Sometimes telling about his new gadgets that could do amazing things.
Billye Logan
May 27, 2020
Jane, so sorry for your loss. What a great mentor for all the Wethersfield children that he had under his charge. He will be remembered Fondly. Becky found the obituary and sent it to me. She lives near Boston, still teaching and enjoying her job.
Anne M Skarbek
May 27, 2020
I remember Mr. Ferguson as my principal at Charles Wright Elementary. Condolences to his family on his passing.
Michaels Strong
Student
May 27, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of jacks family. RIP
Sheri Erickson
Friend
May 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mr.Ferguson's passing .I remember him well from my years at Charles Wright Elementary School
I mostly remember him as being again and decent principle especially to me RIP Mr.Ferguson
Jeffrey Gionfriddo
Student
May 27, 2020
Jack was always good to me. Not only a wonderful family friend, but profound influence on me and many others at Highchrest Elementary School . I feel your loss. You have my sympathies.
Jamie Watson
Student
