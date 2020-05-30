May 06, 1933 - May 22, 2020. John J. Ferguson, "Jack", 87, passed away on May 22, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. He was surrounded by the love of his family. Jack was born May 6, 1933 in Long Island, New York. He was the beloved eldest son of Harriet and Clifford Ferguson. He grew up with a basketball in his hands, won MVP award from the Long Island Press League, and played basketball with Bob Cousy, where he perfected his 3 point shot. He attended Central Connecticut State University, served two years in the United States Army, then graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University where he earned his B.A. in education. He earned his Masters and sixth year degrees in guidance and administration at the University of Hartford, while raising his family, studying, working, playing varsity basketball, town softball, and tennis. Jack was an educator for 30 years in the Wethersfield School System, where he first taught math, then was appointed Principal of the new Highcrest School in 1969 and charged with staffing and programs. Under his leadership and teaching principles, Highcrest became a model of elementary education with many educators from the East coast visiting to learn about his innovative programs. After eight years, Jack extended his philosophy of education as Principal of Charles Wright School and then Hanmer School where he retired after 30 years as an elementary school administrator, where he inspired many young minds. Jack met the love of his life, Jane, at Central Connecticut State University, and they were married for 65 years, they had two beloved daughters, Nancy and Lynda, granddaughter, Laurie, and great-granddaughter, Alexa, and lived in Wethersfield for many years. Jack continued basketball, but also excelled at tennis at Pine Acres Swim Club, where he and Jane formed long lasting friendships, and as Captain of his Wethersfield County Club golf group where he played for many years. He was very competitive and loved playing tennis with Jane, his daughters, granddaughter, and many friends. He also enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and pool. Jack will be remembered for his quick wit, charming personality and his ability to tell his "corny" jokes to his family and friends. We will always treasure our fond memories of family and friends' vacations at Hawk's Nest Beach, Sebago Lake, Maine, the Rhode Island shoreline, Cape Cod, and winters in our Florida home. A member of Wethersfield United Methodist Church, Jack served on many church and administrative councils, finance, usher, and church school teacher. He was totally devoted to his family who are blessed to have loved him. He leaves to mourn him his beloved wife, Jane Ferguson, of Rocky Hill, Connecticut, his beloved daughter, Nancy Ptak and husband, Peter, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, his beloved daughter, Lynda Ferguson, of East Hampton, Connecticut, his dear granddaughter, Laurie Vargas, and husband, Rafael, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, and his special delight, his great granddaughter, Alexa Vargas, of Wethersfield, Connecticut He also leaves a step great-granddaughter, Shania Vargas, of New Britain, Connecticut, and two beloved brothers, Grant Ferguson and wife Brenda, of Monroe, Georgia, and Donald Ferguson and his family of Parker, Colorado. Jacks' family would like to thank the incredibly dedicated and brave staff at CB5, Hartford Hospital, for their skilled care and compassion. Burial will be private at the Village Cemetery, Wethersfield, and a service of a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Jack, may you rest peacefully in the sheltering arms of God's divine love and may his gracious presence enfold you forever. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit https://www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 30, 2020.