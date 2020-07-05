1/
John J. Jackson
John J. Jackson, age 74, passed away on June 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. A native of Hartford and the son of Philmore and Jenny Jackson, Mr. Jackson earned his bachelor's degree in history and political science at Northeastern University and did PhD coursework at Brandeis University and dissertation research in American studies at the University of Rochester under noted historian Dr. Eugene Genovese. He spent many years teaching history at some of New England's finest college prep schools, including St. Mark's School, Phillips Academy-Andover, Phillips Exeter Academy, Deerfield Academy and The Deck House. Mr. Jackson served for over a decade as a staff member for local, state and federal elected officials, including stints as a Special Assistant to Boston Mayor Kevin White, Special Assistant to Connecticut Speaker of the House Irving Stolberg, Congressional Aide to Connecticut Congressman Sam Gejdenson, Chief of Staff to Hartford Mayor Carrie Saxon Perry, and Congressional Aide to Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown. From 1997 until his retirement in 2019 Mr. Jackson was a Research Assistant for the Jacksonville FL City Council. He was an excellent cook, and a voracious reader in the fields of history and biography. Predeceased by his parents and his brothers Robert and Milton Jackson, he is survived by his sister Jane Henderson, nieces Kelly Henderson and Kristin Hodges, and great-nephew Robert Henderson.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
July 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. God bless and keep you.
Shelanda Shaw
Friend
July 1, 2020
John had a smile that lit the day. He was always cheerful and that in turn cheered me up and all others who encountered him. He loved to read history and that is also my passion so we would spend time talking together of the books and stories from the past. Ill miss John, I know his suffering is over. God Bless John!
Mark Merritt
Friend
June 30, 2020
John was a coworker and dear friend, more like a family member to me. He made me laugh, he brought me chocolate regularly, and he always asked to hear about my kids and grandkids. He even posted pictures of them on his office wall. John has been a huge part of my life for more than 20 years and I will treasure the time I spent with him. My heartfelt sympathy to Jane, Kelly, Kristin, and Robert, and to all who loved John. The world will not be the same without him in it.
Laura Dyer
Coworker
June 30, 2020
John had a dry sense of humor but was well liked by all. He had a generous spirit. He will be missed.
Bernadette
June 29, 2020
My condolences to the family. John was an intelligent and humorous coworker. John had jokes for days, I will miss his presence in City Council, Rest In Peace dear John.
Jessica Matthews
Coworker
June 28, 2020
My deepest condolences to Johns beloved family. John had a smile that could light up my day anytime I saw him. John gave the best hugs and always had a kind word to say or an interesting story when I saw him. John was incredibly accomplished Man yet he was the definition of humility. The world was a better place because John was in it. He was a true gentleman with a heart of gold. I will miss him dearly!
Rest In Peace JJJ ❤❤
Brenda Forbes
Friend
June 28, 2020
John was such a kind person. He could always be seen with a book in his hand and he always had a story to tell. He will be missed.
BeLinda Peeples
Coworker
June 28, 2020
I was stunned to learn that John died four days ago. He was smart, urbane, a real teammate, and a wonderful friend, on and off the job. Over the years, he and I worked together on many projects at City Hall, and, after I retired, we ran into each other during our walks around downtown, often on his way to Immaculate Conception for noontime Mass. He was a good friend and a kind and gentle man. I and those who knew him well, will miss him.
Greg Radlinski
Coworker
