John J. Jackson, age 74, passed away on June 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. A native of Hartford and the son of Philmore and Jenny Jackson, Mr. Jackson earned his bachelor's degree in history and political science at Northeastern University and did PhD coursework at Brandeis University and dissertation research in American studies at the University of Rochester under noted historian Dr. Eugene Genovese. He spent many years teaching history at some of New England's finest college prep schools, including St. Mark's School, Phillips Academy-Andover, Phillips Exeter Academy, Deerfield Academy and The Deck House. Mr. Jackson served for over a decade as a staff member for local, state and federal elected officials, including stints as a Special Assistant to Boston Mayor Kevin White, Special Assistant to Connecticut Speaker of the House Irving Stolberg, Congressional Aide to Connecticut Congressman Sam Gejdenson, Chief of Staff to Hartford Mayor Carrie Saxon Perry, and Congressional Aide to Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown. From 1997 until his retirement in 2019 Mr. Jackson was a Research Assistant for the Jacksonville FL City Council. He was an excellent cook, and a voracious reader in the fields of history and biography. Predeceased by his parents and his brothers Robert and Milton Jackson, he is survived by his sister Jane Henderson, nieces Kelly Henderson and Kristin Hodges, and great-nephew Robert Henderson.



